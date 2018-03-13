HELENA – A 57 year-old Helena woman has been charged with a 4th DUI.

Lorraine W. Bigelow appeared in Justice Court today, under two counts, careless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Bigelow was arrested late Monday night. She was driving down a center turn lane on North Montana Avenue. Bigelow refused to provide a breath sample or blood test.

Since this was Bigelow’s fourth offense, a DUI is now considered a felony and carries a fine of up to $50,000 or 5 years in prison.

Story continues below



Her bond was set at $5,000 and she will be arraigned next month.