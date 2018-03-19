BOZEMAN – It’s that time of year again. Girl Scout cookies are on sale!

On Monday, 80,000 boxes of cookies arrived in Bozeman for the local troops to get out and sell. These boxes include the 42,000 boxes that the girls have already sold in online sales.

“So our girls will be out from now until April 15. You can find them at their booth stores, at grocery stores, and other various locations from around town,” said Jenn McFarland, the volunteer support manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.

The cookies are baked at Little Brownie Baker in the heartland of the United States.

You can find where Helena Girl Scout cookies will be sold here.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News