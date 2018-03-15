

HELENA: The Lewis and Clark Co./ City of Helena 911 Center has released the initial call from Tuesday’s propane explosion.

Dispatchers received the call just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On the call, the person reporting the explosion says the flames are 100 feet tall and asks the dispatcher to send everything.

Investigators say a contractor from Boise was working on propane truck with a 3,000 gal. the tank that was about 80 percent full when the propane ignited triggering the explosion.

Neighbors and residents nearby said the explosion shook their home. The contractor suffered serious injuries and was flown to Seattle for treatment. On Wednesday he was listed in serious condition.

A shop near the near the explosion was completely destroyed.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what sparked the explosion.