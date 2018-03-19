BILLINGS – One of the two men accused of beating and beheading a Billings man in October is now accused of intimidating his girlfriend in an effort to keep her from further incriminating him.

Donald Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Haverty, 33, are both charged with deliberate homicide for the murder of Myron Knight, 41.

Cherry was charged Friday with one count each of tampering with evidence and intimidation after investigators learned the content of three visits he had in January with his 21-year-old girlfriend, who is also a witness.

During the first two visits, Cherry allegedly gave the woman his version of events and asked her to find witnesses for him, according to court documents.

Cherry told the woman during the third visit that there was a reason he was having such a “hard time” in jail and held up the affidavit to the screen, showing the woman the part of the document that had her statements to investigators.

“I know some things are just not right in your head sometimes,” Cherry told his girlfriend. “I know you don’t remember right.”

Cherry then winked at the woman.

“Things happen,” said Cherry. “The only thing we gotta do is keep going through it. The only thing that makes a witness is there’s two people saying the same thing. So as long as we say the same thing, then that’s all that matters, ok?”

Later in that conversation, Cherry allegedly told his girlfriend that if she “didn’t remember right,” then that would make her guilty too.

Cherry reiterated his account of events to the woman, stating that they left together before the murder and had no idea that Haverty was planning to kill Knight.

The woman had told investigators during an earlier interview that she witnessed Knight bloodied at the scene of Haverty and Cherry’s campsite off South 32nd Street West and Gable Road.

Haverty struggled to cut Knight’s head off with a hatchet, she said, and Cherry finished the job.

According to court documents, Cherry and Haverty met Knight at Montana Lil’s Casino the night of the murder.

Before the three men left together, Knight asked the casino staff to hold onto his gambling winnings in case Haverty and Cherry intended to rob him. Knight warned that if anything happened to him, Cherry and Haverty were responsible.

Cherry told authorities that the three of them left to use methamphetamine together on the roof of the former Cactus Creek building on 24th Street West. They then headed to the campsite.

From there, Haverty and Cherry both claim they left and the other disappeared with Knight.

Two weeks later, police received a report of a body wrapped in carpet at an apparent transient camp on the West End.

Knight’s body was found covered in foliage and carpet and his head was located in a nearby hole, according to court documents.

Cherry’s girlfriend told detectives that she was not present when the victim was killed.

But she reported that Cherry told her Haverty had struck the victim in the head with a hammer after the two men attempted to rob Knight and angrily realized he only had $6.

The state medical examiner noted that it was likely the victim’s head was removed while he was still alive, according to court documents.

After the murder, Cherry, his girlfriend and Haverty all went to a casino and gambled.

Cherry is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on a $500,000 bond and Haverty is being held on a $580,000 bond.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News

