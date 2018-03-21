

MISSOULA – Predicting the intensity, acreage, and duration of the summer fire season can be tricky business in mid-March, but Northern Rockies Coordination Center’s Predictive Services Meteorologist Michael Richmond has that unenviable task. His starting point is current conditions.

“We’ve had a very cool and wet winter overall throughout north Idaho and Montana. We range from about 115% to 160% of average for the water in the snowpacks,” Richmond said.

The biggest impact of this abundance of snow coupled with cool temperatures is a decreased chance of a pre green-up fire season which often occurs in April and May, and an increased chance of a delayed onset of the summer fire season.

However, a wet and cool winter doesn’t always translate to a quiet fire season.

“As you saw last year, we had that flash drought, that extreme heat…our above-average snowpack, effect of the moisture disappeared very quickly,” Richmond said.

“And models are suggesting a good possibility of the same scenario. Our long-range climate outlooks are suggesting that we will have another warmer than normal and drier than normal summer.”

It’s not all bad news; the more immediate spring forecast offers up the hope that we’ll see beneficial conditions through what is usually the wettest time of the year.

“One thing I think this year may help us is our long-range outlooks are suggesting average precipitation and temperatures for April and May, and possibly into at least June,” Richmond said.

In the end, predicting what Mother Nature has in store several months down the road is not an easy bet. That said, Richmond is using history to guide his 2018 fire forecast.

“We don’t have much confidence to say right now how it will be in July, August, and September, but some of our climate signals are looking like 2012, and in 2012 we had a long fire season.”

In fact, starting in 1988, there is a six year cycle in which every fire season has been a peak season. 2018 falls into that six year cycle.

Reporting by Russ Thomas