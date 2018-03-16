BOZEMAN – Have you ever traveled with a pet, or are you thinking about it?

Traveling is stressful enough – between getting packed and through airport security, but it can also be very stressful for your pet.

“The very first thing people should do is make that decision of whether it is necessary to travel with your animal,” said Nora Dalimata, a veterinarian technician with Highlands Veterinary Hospital in Butte. “Think long and hard about what’s going to be best for them.

Sometimes in a situation where you are moving, the dog must come with you. There are some necessary steps you will want to take before booking your pup on the flight.

“Go to your vet,” said Dalimata. “Your vet should be the one to help you decide.”

Your vet can inform you if your dog is healthy enough or if they’ll need to be sedated for travel.

“Your vet will tell you whether or not it’s safe enough,” said Dalimata. “They don’t want to have any medical conditions that could affect it.”

“The airlines will tell you what are acceptable forms of carrying cases for your animals,” she added.

Checking the airline requirements will also tell you where the dog will travel. Larger dogs will not be able to be in the passenger area, where some smaller dogs will. But no matter where the dog is traveling, there are some items you will need.

“They have to have small dishes for food and water,” Dalimata said. “Travel with a health certificate that your vet says it’s okay and safe to travel.”

Dalimata added that airlines have protocols in place to protect your pet and that all airline employees should know these protocols.

The last thing to do is have your dog well marked with an appropriate collar that has your contact information on it.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News