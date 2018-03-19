Norma and Larry Carson are each charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, after one dead horse and several malnourished horses were found on their Teton County property.

Court documents say that on January 31st, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Montana Livestock Brand Inspector; the report said the inspector saw one dead horse belonging to the Carsons.

The inspector requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, and two deputies were allowed in the Carson’s barn.

Inside, according to court documents, there was one horse barely alive, one dead horse in a stall, and two malnourished horses without food or water in their stalls.

Story continues below



A veterinarian was called to the scene to euthanize one of the horses due to the malnourished condition of the horse.

A search warrant was obtained, and a total of seven malnourished horses were seized from the property.