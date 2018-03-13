A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect for locations in North- Central Montana until noon today. Just east of there along the hi-line, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until noon. In Southeastern Montana, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 am. And, a FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect just South of Helena until midday Wednesday.

While things will clear up later today, the fog along the hi-line will be an issue this morning. Many places will reach the 40s and even 50s, but up in Northern Montana will still be in the upper 20s, not quite reaching above freezing. Today looks like the last day of clear skies before a mix of rain and snow moves in tomorrow night, continuing on and off throughout the end of the week.

Katie Alexander