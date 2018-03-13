A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect for locations in North- Central Montana until noon today.  Just east of there along the hi-line, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until noon.  In Southeastern Montana, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 am.  And, a FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect just South of Helena until midday Wednesday.

While things will clear up later today, the fog along the hi-line will be an issue this morning.  Many places will reach the 40s and even 50s, but up in Northern Montana will still be in the upper 20s, not quite reaching above freezing.  Today looks like the last day of clear skies before a mix of rain and snow moves in tomorrow night, continuing on and off throughout the end of the week.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander

Story continues below

Previous articleJurors hear from school football coach in Robert Back lawsuit
Next articleOne dead in fire south of Cascade
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY