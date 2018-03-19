It’s the final few hours of a record-setting winter. The first day of spring is Tuesday, and the vernal equinox is exactly at 10:15am. That’s when the sun’s direct rays cross the equator and move into the northern hemisphere. Watch out early on Tuesday for some slick spots in the morning, but all in all the first day of spring will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Wednesday will be another nice early spring day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. Warmer temperatures and increasing sunlight intensity mean more snow melting, and with all the snow on the ground, flooding will be an issue through the beginning of spring. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Musselshell River through Petroleum and Garfield Counties. Ice jams are occurring, and snowmelt will aggravate the situation. Thursday, the first storm of spring will move in. This storm will pound California this week, but really not amount to much here in Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and high mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be similar with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a stray shower, and seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s. However, the first weekend of spring will revert to a wintry feel. Snow will develop on Saturday and continue into Sunday. A few inches could accumulate in the lower elevations, and potentially 6-12″ could fall in the mountains. This storm will have an impact on travel over the mountain passes. Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz