BUTTE – Law enforcement in Butte made 23 arrests related to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration during the weekend.

Butte police made the arrests in the Uptown area between Friday evening and early Sunday morning. St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Saturday this year and brought thousands of people Uptown for the celebration.

Butte police and the Montana Highway Patrol recorded a total of seven driving under the influence arrests. Other arrests include three for misdemeanor assault and three for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Police made one felony arrest for possession of dangerous drugs.

Last year, Butte police reported 27 arrests during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News