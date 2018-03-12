MISSOULA – A spot on Higgins Avenue is going from milkshakes to modern art.

Now that the Uptown Diner has closed, the new owners of the building are preparing to move their business, Radius Gallery into a new, two-story structure.

As construction continues at the old Missoula Merc site, the nearby Uptown Diner location is being slated for deconstruction.

Story continues below



Karen Sippy and her husband Brian are the owners of the new location and say they hope to maintain the historic feel while still bring a new, contemporary building downtown.

“I think being able to have art showcased downtown, on the main strip downtown, is really cool. I’m really excited about being able to bring a beautiful new building downtown,” Sippy said.

The plan is that Radius Art Gallery will move to the location where Uptown Diner used to be.

“Radius will occupy the ground floor and part of the second floor. And there’ll be some kind of beautiful staircase that connects the two. I think we’re ready to move into an extended space,” Radius Gallery co-owner Jason Neal said..

Even though they’re tearing a building down, Sippy hopes that they can bring new light to a piece of history that was lost. The site used to house the R.H. Mckay Art Company.

“It’s kinda a cool kismet to just be bringing back another art gallery to a place that was an art gallery,” Sippy said.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News