WASHINGTON, SC – Attorneys will be in court this week to argue a case which should finally resolve the fight over oil and gas drilling in the Badger-Two Medicine backcountry.

The Interior Department canceled the leases held by Solenex, LLC in the Hall Creek area of the Badger-Two Medicine nearly two years ago.

Solenex, which had held the leases since the 1980s, has been challenging that decision, and whether the decision was lawful.

Interior, along with the Blackfeet Tribe and conservation groups represented by Earthjustice will argue the lease cancellations were lawful and necessary to protect “environmental and cultural resources” on public lands. They say the lease wasn’t issued legally in the first place.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in US District Court in Washington, D.C.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News