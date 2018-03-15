<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BIG SKY – Transportation to and from Big Sky has been a challenge for a lot of people.

But a $10 million grant could change the situation.

Overcrowding and dangerous roads are the major headaches when it comes to commuting from Bozeman to Big Sky. One business that has locations in both Bozeman and Big Sky has certainly felt the effects.

“We thought initially it would be great because we can share employees and even in the hiring process we asked everyone are you willing to commute and they are like ‘oh my gosh yes,’ and then they do it three days in a row and then they’re like ‘I can’t do it anymore,’” said Samantha Vandaele, location manager of Compass Cafe by Sola.

The Skyline Bus Service has had issues with overcrowding due to lack of seat space and funding. This issue directly affected employees, but businesses are hopeful that this grant will allow for more reliable transportation.

“It’s really hard to run a business when you expect them to be here at 9 am but they missed it because it was too full, so they have to wait another two hours to get it here,” said Vandaele. “It’s really hard.”

With weather conditions and wildlife a constant challenge for commuters, the grant is also addressing safety.

“It will take pressure off the traffic on our main highway that goes in and out of our main artery,” said Candace Strauss, CEO of Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. “It will widen and provide 7 turn lanes.”

The grant identifies left-hand turning lanes – those turning lanes were picked for locations where there are a high number of vehicle collisions.

“Over the summer time I was stuck in my car for 4 hours because they semi took a turn way too fast and crashed,” said Vandaele.

The grant calls for added pedestrian safety as well. There are plans for a walking tunnel and an extension of a paved pedestrian trail.

The chamber is waiting for the grant to be signed by the Department of Transportation. When that happens, construction can begin.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News