BILLINGS – A man who is a retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel, a law professor and an ordained minister spoke at a Big Sky Worldview Forum event in Billings over the weekend.

John Eidsmoe talked about the historical and theological foundations of the U.S. Constitution, “how do we create a government that has enough power to govern effectively, while at the same time restraining that government?”

Eidsmoe says the United States Constitution is based on the Bible, including the 10 commandments.

“The values that we found our nation upon are found in those 10 commandments,” he said. “Like respect for life and the commandment, thou shall not kill. And the respect for property and thou shall not steal. Respect for truth and thou shall not bear false witness.”

Eidsmoe is the legal counsel for the Foundation for Moral Law in Montgomery, Alabama. “Reading the Constitution, you might even understand the Bible better too,” he said. “They’re kind of like two sides of the same coin in a sense.”

He added that while “separation of Church and State” is not in the First Amendment, the idea came from a Thomas Jefferson letter to the Danbury Baptists in 1802.

“When (Jefferson) talked of this wall of separation, he meant it as protecting the church from the state,” Eidsmoe said.

Eidsmoe has written 14 books and says the founders understood law is based on morality.

“Morality ultimately has its source in religious belief,” Eidsmoe said. “Whether you want to admit it or not, legislating is a moral and religious exercise. “

“The framers showed a great deal of genius in the way they designed this Constitution,” Eidsmoe said. “And I think we’d be better off if we stick to it instead of trying to revise it and reinterpret it into something that they never intended it to be. “

He also says that all citizens can know and understand the Constitution.

“Read the Bible, read the Constitution,” Eidsmoe said. ”Study it. The Constitution was never written with the idea that only lawyers should know it. This is intended to be understood by the common man and we should all be reading it. We should all be studying it. Take your beliefs and put them into practice.”

Through his work at the Foundation for Moral Law, Eidsmoe has handled cases involving home schools, Christian schools and public officials and the ten Commandments.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News