BILLINGS – A local sports bar is celebrating a milestone of helping the Billings community.

For several years, Hooligans Sports Bar in downtown Billings has hosted community Mondays.

Each week, 20 percent of sales is donated to a different local charity, school group, sports team, or family in need. Recently, Hooligan’s announced total donations had surpassed $100,000.

You can sign up by emailing them at hooliganscares@gmail.com.

Reporting by Dustin Klemann for MTN News