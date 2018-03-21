BILLINGS – Brewmaster Gregg Layman was still checking IDs on Wednesday night as the Montana Brewing Company in Billings celebrated his one millionth pint poured.

Layman, who wanted to get to the mark at five years but admits it took five and a half, said he has brewed 500 batches.

“To me, 500 was the important number,” Layman said. “One million was a bigger number, so they jumped on that.”

“Mr. 500, that’s what they have to call me now,” Layman joked.

As he poured pints of peach pale ale and red Abby double to patrons, Layman was congratulated by each one.

Layman, wearing his late father’s hat after he passed away last year, smiled at the moment.

When they announced the ceremonial one millionth pint, patrons raised their glass and Layman said with a smile, “You’re why I do it.”

Reporting by Dustin Klemann for MTN News