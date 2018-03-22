BILLINGS – Garrett Scott, vice president at Yellowstone Bank, received the 2017 Montana Small Business Lender of the Year Award on Tuesday.

With over a decade of experience in finance, including commercial, real estate and consumer lending, Scott helped several Billings-area entrepreneurs get the financing they needed to grow last year.

That assistance came via the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, an organization that provides consulting and financial services to entrepreneurs and small businesses that are not able to receive a bank loan.

“Small businesses play a vital role in driving economic growth and creating jobs in Billings,” said Scott. “It’s an honor for me, and for Yellowstone Bank, to be recognized for our commitment to helping these businesses grow and thrive.”

Among the Billings-area businesses Scott helped in 2017 are McDonnell Enterprises, Chalet Market and Big Sky Pet Resort.