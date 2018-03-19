BILLINGS – Jury selection got underway Monday in the case against a Billings man accused of raping a teenage girl in 2012.

Marcial Mejia, 35, is charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

The victim, who was about 14 years old when the assault occurred, reported the abuse when she was 17 after she learned Mejia was contacting her younger sister on Facebook.

The victim reported that she had met Mejia via Facebook and began communicating online.

Mejia gave the girl his phone number, and she called him one day for a ride home, according to court documents.

Mejia drove the victim to his house, she said, to pick something up.

The girl said Mejia asked her to come inside and she agreed, trusting Mejia because he was wearing a military uniform.

Inside the home, Mejia allegedly raped the girl on his couch.

Mejia then drove the victim to her neighborhood and dropped her off, according to court documents.

The victim said Mejia attempted to contact her multiple times but she refused to communicate.

According to court documents, the victim contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Mejia.

The victim eventually reported the assault to her school counselor after she learned Mejia had tried to contact her younger sister online.

Authorities arrested Mejia at the Army Reserve Center shortly after the victim’s disclosure.

Detectives located other young girls who reported that Mejia had contacted them and tried to bring them home, according to court documents.

After his arrest, prosecutors read the comment section in a Q2 News article about Mejia and found at least eight other girls who said Mejia had contacted them online.

Prosecutors plan to present screenshots from Mejia’s Snapchat, Facebook and other social media to the jury.

Mejia has not been in custody since his initial arrest.

The trial is expected to last four days.