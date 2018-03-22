BILLINGS – Charles “Skip” King, the owner of King’s ACE Hardware, was named Montana SBA Small Business Person of the Year for 2018.

The annual award from the U.S. Small Business Administration recognized the hard work, challenges, innovation and community investment King has put into running his successful small business in Billings.

“I congratulate Skip King, and all other awardees, for being named Montana’s Small Business Week winners,” said Wayne Gardella, SBA’s Montana district director.

On May 3, King and other Montana small business owners will be honored at this year’s Small Business Week Awards Celebration at Camelot Ranch in Billings.

This year’s recipients included other outstanding small business owners from Billings including:

The event is coordinated with the Billings Small Business Development Center at Big Sky Economic Development. Organizers invite the public to attend the award ceremony Thursday, May 3.

King will also be invited to join 53 other small business owners from across the country in Washington, D.C. for a ceremony and the announcement of the National Small Business Person of the Year.

People interested in attending should register by contacting Dena Johnson of the Billings Small Business Development Center at (406) 254-6014.