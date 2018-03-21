BILLINGS – It is unlikely Billings Public Schools will arm its teachers amid a national discussion to protect students, but instead will continue to eye adding student resource officers (SRO) to patrol schools.

“I think whatever you do outside of the SRO needs to be well thought out and researched before being implemented,” said SD2 Supt. Terry Bouck.

Bouck told the Board of Trustees that a company would help train teachers but said he “likes going with SROs.”

Under Montana law, school boards have the authority to grant certain individuals, including teachers, the ability to carry guns on school property.

The district will add an officer to cover elementary schools, bringing the total of SROs to eight.

“I think when things happen, you don’t just knee-jerk,” he said. “When guns are in buildings, you need accountability.”

SD2 is working with after school programs to ensure doors are locked, but a buzz-to-enter system is being worked out.

Mark Wahl, the district’s athletics and activities director, will receive more duties. Bouck announced Wahl will also spearhead emergency preparedness and school safety.

“Mark is absolutely a stellar person in whatever he does,” Bouck endorsed.

A safety forum for the community will be held late March or early April, Bouck said. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend when the final date is announced.

Reporting by Dustin Klemann for MTN News