BILLINGS – A woman is behind bars and charged with a felony assault with a weapon after allegedly stabbing her husband multiple times on Sunday.

According to court documents, Sara Christine Doporto, 26, was with her husband having drinks in downtown Billings.

Doporto told her husband she wanted to go home, but he was not ready to go home yet. An argument ensued.

On the way home, Doporto grabbed a knife in the car and waved it in front of him. She allegedly stabbed him and later told police she could not remember how many times she stabbed him but it was “two or more.”

Doporto “believed she stabbed [him] in the arm as he was holding the steering wheel,” documents state. Once they arrived home, Doporto held the door closed so her husband could not get in. She began to stab the walls, yelling for him to leave.

The man, now covered in blood, was later located by officers. He was transported to the hospital with wounds to his right hand, a large gash near his ear, and a large laceration on his head.

Reporting by Dustin Klemann for MTN News