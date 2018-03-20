BUTTE – Building on the recent success of its popular new trail system in the Copper City area near Three Forks, the Bureau of Land Management is considering doing something similar in the Scratchgravel Hills north of Helena.

The BLM’s Butte Field Office is in the initial stages of identifying issues for a non-motorized recreation project in the Scratchgravel Hills area and invites the public to submit scoping comments.

The project would establish a Recreation Area Management Plan that would guide future development and provide management direction for recreation resources within the Scratchgravel Hills Special Recreation Management Area.

The RAMP proposes to improve and enhance recreational experiences in the Scratchgravel Hills by:

formally developing a purpose-built trail system,

open to a variety of non-motorized uses, including mountain biking, hiking, and equestrians

identifying specific trail use zones

improving signage and visitor information

providing sustainable options for already-existing trails

Butte Field Manager Scott Haight said “We’ve heard members of the public tell us there’s a need to improve existing non-motorized trail opportunities and we’re taking that feedback to heart.”

The BLM wants to hear from the public on issues, concerns, or alternatives the field office should evaluate during this planning process.

“We’ll use those comments to develop specific proposed management actions, which will later be analyzed in an Environmental Assessment and made available for public review,” Haight added.

To provide scoping comments, such as suggestions regarding trail development, resource issues, data sources, or alternative proposals to be considered in the environmental analysis, send them to:

BLM – Butte Field Office

Attention: Brad Colin

106 N. Parkmont

Butte, MT 59701

Comments can also be emailed to Brad Colin, Outdoor Recreation Planner, at bcolin@blm.gov.

Although comments will be accepted at any time throughout the process, those submitted by May 1 would be most helpful in development of the proposed action.

To be considered, all comments must contain the name and address of the submitter. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time.

While you can request to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information regarding this project or to have your name added to the mailing list, call the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.