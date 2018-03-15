BOZEMAN – For a small business owner, a curve ball such as having to move due to an unexpected lease termination could be devastating. But when local couple Blaine and Katie Pederson faced just such a challenge, they successfully relocated one of their drive-thru coffee shops and are now poised to launch a new restaurant in the Gallatin Valley Mall.

On Thursday, March 15, the Pedersons will celebrate the grand opening of Crave, a snack bar-style restaurant offering grab-and-go menu choices such as breakfast burritos, sandwiches, ice cream, baked goods and more.

“We’re always looking for opportunities. We look at any opportunity, see if it’ll work, and just go for it. That’s what happened with Espresso to Go,” said Blaine Pederson of the couple’s coffee business.

Pursuing that opportunity led the Pedersons to ownership of two Espresso to Go locations — one in Four Corners, and a second, originally on the corner of 11th and Main in downtown Bozeman.

The Pedersons were notified in 2016 that the lease for their Bozeman location was being terminated — only six months after they had purchased the business — due to sale of the property. Rather than become disheartened, they embraced the change and relocated to Belgrade.

“Y’know, we always kinda take the high road. In that situation, everyone had the right to do what happened, and it’s not like we were bitter over it or anything,” Blaine said.

The couple’s resilience and optimism carried them through, and today, Blaine says the outpouring of support they got from their customers is something they will continue to pay forward at Crave.

“The support and love that we got from our customers, we focused on trying to give that back and connect with our customers a little bit more, create a little magic with each interaction that we had,” he said. “Whether it’s remembering their kid’s name or their dog’s name, or their drink, anything like that, just to be the bright spot in somebody’s day.”

At Crave, customers can have their day brightened by a bevy of Montana-made goodies, including Espresso to Go coffee roasted by Rockford Coffee, bakery treats from Elle’s Belles, and a variety of Wilcoxson’s ice cream flavors.

“It’s hard to not have fun when you’re scooping ice cream. Everybody walks up and they just have a smile on their face,” Blaine said.

Crave is also fully licensed to make its sandwiches, burritos, and other grab-and-go offerings in-house, which means the Pedersons can prepare food for their other locations without requiring a separate commercial kitchen.

Despite their thriving operations, Blaine maintains the humility and gratitude one might expect from someone who grew up on a North Dakota farm. Here’s what he said when asked what he sees as the main driver of their success: “I would attribute it all to our employees and my wife.”

Katie Pederson, in addition to co-owning the couple’s three businesses and raising their two children with Blaine, works a full-time job as a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Bozeman.

“She helps me out a lot on the back end of stuff. And she works a full forty hours a week as well, and I just feel so terrible because she’s been like a single parent for the last three weeks while I was getting this finished up,” Blaine said.

As for their employees, Blaine said their business expansion wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the past employees we’ve had over the past two-and-a-half years and everybody we’ve got now,” he said.

Crave is located in the Gallatin Valley Mall food court, next to Bob’s Pizza.

Reporting by David Dyas for MTN News