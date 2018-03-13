BOZEMAN – A man in custody awaiting trial on a felony sexual assault charge was sentenced Tuesday for two prior misdemeanor charges of sexual assault.

Trendton Lee Dillingham, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony drug charge and two misdemeanor charges of sexual assault from 2016. He now faces an additional felony charge stemming from a woman who alleges he raped her in December 2017 after meeting online on Tinder.

In late 2016, an 18-year-old woman claimed Dillingham raped her after they consumed alcohol and drugs together. He was also charged with raping a 19-year-old woman in a separate incident around the same time.

In January, a woman reported to Bozeman police that after meeting Dillingham online and exchanging phone numbers, he raped her following a dinner date.

For the 2016 charges, Dillingham accepted an agreement where he would plead guilty to a related felony drug charge and two reduced misdemeanor charges of sexual assault.

At his sentencing hearing Tuesday, District Court Judge Holly Brown sentenced Dillingham to a three-year deferred sentence for the felony drug charge.

For each of the misdemeanor charges, Dillingham was sentenced to 180 days in the Gallatin County Detention Center with credit for 150 days served. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

In the meantime, a status hearing for the subsequent felony sexual assault charge is scheduled for March 20.

