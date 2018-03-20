BOZEMAN – Bozeman Mayor Cindy Andrus is among a bipartisan group of 180 U.S. mayors who have signed on to a letter resolving to grow solar energy as a key part of their cities’ energy plans.

According to a media release from Environment Montana, the mayors represent 42 states, including Montana. The letter states that “solar energy can and should be a much larger part of our energy mix than it is today. The U.S. has the potential to produce 100 times more solar power than the total amount of energy we consume each year.”

In the media release, Andrus further stated: “Bozeman recognizes that clean solar energy helps to preserve our outdoor recreation economy, quality of life, and community resiliency.”

“We are committed to expanding solar energy opportunities at the utility-scale and the local level. We are streamlining our solar permitting processes, offering small grants to businesses for energy efficiency and renewable energy, and working alongside our utility to advance community solar,” Andrus said.

Story continues below



Skye Borden with Environment Montana also urged Montana cities to make the switch to solar. “By tapping into the power of the sun, cities can benefit from cleaner air and improved public health, while simultaneously tackling climate change,” she said.

The mayors of Red Lodge, Choteau, Great Falls, and Missoula, as well as the Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow, are also signatories to the letter.

Mayor Andrus delivered her State of the City address on Monday night in Bozeman and highlighted other measures the city will take to address climate change and protect the environment:



Reporting by David Dyas for MTN News