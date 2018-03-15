<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – Bozeman’s first drive-through grocery store will open next month.

It’s called Ridge Run, and it’s located in Four Corners. It will offer all those last-minute grocery needs without having to get out of the car. All you need to do is pull up to the window and ask for items like produce, sugar, or diapers, and within minutes you will be on your way home.

Owner Bethany Clark says she got the idea for the concept from being a busy mom.

Story continues below



“Because of the sprawl of Gallatin Valley, it was driving in one direction for work and then another to pick up from daycare. And once it gets dark and you have everyone in their car seats, you don’t want to get out of the car. So that’s where the idea started, and it kind of just grew from there.”

The store is set to open April 2, and they will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News