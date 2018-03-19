<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – The Run to the Pub landed on St. Patrick’s Day this year, bringing more than 4,000 runners to Bozeman.

The race has two courses, a 10k and a half-marathon. The Run to the Pub was ranked #2 by Runners World for the best half-marathons in the US.

Runners from all over the nation come to dress up, run as fast as they can and drink beer. This year’s race was extra special for race director Tyler Wilkinson because it was also his birthday.

Story continues below



“This happened a few years ago. The race wasn’t as near as big so essentially I am lucky enough to have ten thousand-plus for my birthday,” said Wilkinson.

Sponsor Pub 317 donates all of the money raised from the race to the Bozeman Area Community Foundation to support local non-profit organizations. These groups were stationed throughout the course to hand out water and cheer the runners on.

After racers crossed the finish line, they received a t-shirt, medal and if they were 21 a pint of beer from Pub 317.

Runner McKinley Ridenour had been looking forward to this race for a while. Once both he and his girlfriend Tiffany Marks crossed the finish line, he got down on one knee and proposed.

She said yes.

“It’s been a long time coming and today was just a gathering of family and whatnot, and it’s a very happy day for St. Patrick’s Day, and it just seemed like a perfect day to do it today, so it worked out good,” said Ridenour.

Runners who stuck around also got entered into a drawing for a trip to Ireland to compete in the Dublin Marathon.

“This is kind of a unique opportunity for people to come out and enjoy Bozeman, shop downtown, eat downtown and hopefully have a great time,” said Wilkinson.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News