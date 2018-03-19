<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – Bridger Bowl kicked off the last event of its Dual Giant Slalom Series that started in January.

Skiers and snowboarders of all ages took to the Bobcat run to race to the finish line. There were two courses, blue and red. The best of the racers’ two times was the one that counted.

Brian Lojek came to the hill today with his son and wife. He says his family is taking the course very seriously.

“We have a pretty serious grudge match going about who will be supreme galactic champion. I think it will be me,” said Lojek.

This race was open to the public for a registration fee of $15.

For William Gaasch, today wasn’t about speed but rather family. His son and grandkids, ranging from three to seven, put their skills to the test on the hill.

“The big family, the annual family getaway race, and we have been practicing all week and we are gonna take home some gold,” said Gaasch.

The top three women and men from each age group received medals. After the race, Bridger Bowl also gave out various door prizes along with a grand prize of a trip to Hawaii for two.

The ski hill is estimating its closing day will be April 8th.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News