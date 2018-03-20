HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock is calling on school districts around Montana to address childhood hunger by incorporating breakfast programs into the school day.

Bullock spoke Tuesday morning at the Montana Association of School Superintendents’ Spring Conference in Helena.

“As school administrators, when it comes to childhood hunger, you really are the ones in your leadership role that can deliver a solution,” he said.

Bullock encouraged districts to consider adopting “Breakfast After the Bell” models for their breakfast programs. That can include serving breakfast in the classroom or during morning breaks, or “grab and go” breakfasts that students can eat as they walk to class.

Bullock said that change could greatly increase the number of students who use school breakfast programs, by reducing the stigma around receiving school meals.

“Hunger can be strong, but pride can be stronger,” he said.

Currently, fewer than half of the Montana students who receive free or reduced-price lunches also receive breakfast through school programs.

Leaders estimate almost one in five Montana kids struggle with hunger.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming to think, amongst everything else that our children are facing these days, that 43,000 of them are saying, ‘I’m not sure where my next meal is going to come from,’” Bullock said.

He said those students are more likely to have behavioral issues, miss classes and struggle academically.

“If I began by saying that education is the great equalizer – that you take every child, wherever they are, and give them the chance to reach their potential – part of that has to be removing the barriers that would prohibit them or preclude them from reaching that potential,” he said.

Bullock highlighted some school districts that he said have already seen successes with Breakfast After the Bell programs – including Great Falls Public Schools, where nine elementary schools and one preschool currently offer breakfast in the classroom, while another elementary school has grab and go breakfasts. He encouraged administrators to work with those districts to see if the programs might work in their own areas.

Bullock acknowledged that starting Breakfast After the Bell programs can require some initial costs, but he said private grants are available to help implement them. He said the Montana No Kid Hungry campaign, a statewide partnership between the state and the nonprofit Share Our Strength, can help districts find the resources to make these programs possible.