GREAT FALLS – Governor Steve Bullock was in Great Falls on Wednesday to help several small businesses celebrate their success with the help of the Small Business Development Centers at the second annual SBDC Day event.

Wednesday’s event was held at Anchor Fitness at 316 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

In a press release, Bullock said, “Montana is built on the innovative ideas of our small business owners, and it’s an honor to celebrate them. These businesses, with support of the Small Business Development Centers, strive to make their communities and Montana a great example for future entrepreneurs.”

Anchor Fitness and 2J’s Fresh Market are two Great Falls-based SBDC success stories that aim to promote a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people stay active and sustain healthy eating habits.

Both have successful businesses thanks to the support and expertise of their local SBDC business advisor.

“The SBDC has been invaluable to us, and the fact that it is offered at no cost to the business is truly remarkable,” said Anchor Fitness owner Tamara Podry.

Bullock recognized March 21 as SBDC Day in Montana. The event unites 10 regional centers in Montana and nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they’ve served in their near 40-year history.

“This day is important to tell the stories of successful businesses and the support that the Montana SBDC network strives to provide in building a thriving economy in Montana” said SBDC State Director Chad Moore.

Click here to visit the SBDC website to learn more.