GREAT FALLS – Native American fashion designer Belinda Bullshoe has been all over the world.

She has been featured in fashion shows in New York City and Paris, and in September she will go to Milan – considered by many to be the “fashion capital of the world.”

But today, Bullshoe is right here in Great Falls to promote her latest line.

Story continues below



“This is my home state. I never really take credit for myself, even though I’m doing the work. I always give credit to the people that support me and that’s my family, my friends, near and far support for me.”

She’s participated in over 20 runway shows and says Great Falls is no different.

Calling Montana home, Bullshoe is representing the Blackfeet Reservation and says her inspiration comes from her culture and especially her grandmothers.

Bullshoe said of her grandmother: “She told us, ‘You know, you guys better watch my sewing, how I sew, because one day I’m not going to be here,’” said Bullshoe. “Well, after that, I started watching her.”

“On runways we see models with a headdress and a bikini. That’s not us. That’s not what Native Americans are.”

Models dressed in red represent missing indigenous women, a movement Bullshoe says spread across Canada and is happening here in Montana.

“By doing this show here, I can’t bring back a family member, I can’t help find a family member but many we can help people be aware of when they are out in the public, just so they won’t fall under a statistic of missing people.”

In September, Bullshoe will be going to Milan to show off her latest designs. She tells us she spends time studying their culture before heading out there.

“I don’t want to just show up with a design. I want to have more of a respect for their ways over there.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News

Previous:

Blackfeet designer Belinda Bullshoe shines at Paris fashion show

Montana Made: Dreams come true as Montana designer aims for Paris Fashion Week