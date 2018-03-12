<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – It’s time to move your clocks one hour forward as Daylight Saving Time has officially begun.

Smartphones and digital clocks usually move one hour ahead for you, but other clocks will not.

The idea of Daylight Saving is for people to enjoy more sunshine during the summer.

On Saturday, Barnes Jewelry in Helena was busy moving all of the clocks in the store forward.

Stacy Henry, a Barnes Jewelry associate, works alongside horologist and owner Marvin Hunt. They both had their work cut out for them.

“I start at one spot and work my way all the way around and hopefully I don’t have to backtrack but once in a while, if you’re out of a battery or something like that, you have to backtrack,” Henry said.

Henry said he doesn’t quite know how many clocks are in the store but somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 clocks.

Marvin Hunt said he has run Barnes Jewelry for 27 years.

“We repair a lot of family heirloom clocks, clocks that have been passed down for two to three generations,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the quartz clocks need to be changed every six months or the batteries will leak and ruin the clocks.

“My favorite thing about having or being in the clock shop is showing everybody the different timepieces and it sparks different memories for everybody,” Henry said.

In the United States and Canada, Daylight Saving Time begins every year on the second Sunday of March.

For more information about Barnes Jewelry, visit the store’s website.