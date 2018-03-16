BUTTE – Law enforcement in Butte are hoping people behave themselves over the St. Patrick’s Day celebration this weekend – because the local jail is already overcrowded.

As of Thursday, Mar. 15, there were 97 inmates in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. The facility is designed to hold 72 inmates.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Butte tend to involve more arrests, but police say they will probably issue citations for minor offenses and only arrest people for more serious violations.

Story continues below



“If they’re doing something that leads them to be arrested then we’ll make room for them over there,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. “It will be hectic, at least until they appear before a judge and make some arrangements to either release them, or transfer them to some other facility depending on the severity of the crime.”

Lester added they will be moving at least 5 Department of Corrections inmates from the Butte jail before the weekend.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News