BUTTE – A 25-year-old Butte man faces felony charges for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Shane Murphy is accused of having sexual contact with the girl on Mar. 2 and again on Mar. 7, 2018.

Murphy reportedly offered the child something of value in exchange for sex.

Story continues below



He is charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

Murphy remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News