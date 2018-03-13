BUTTE – A 38-year-old Butte man is charged with attempted deliberate homicide in connection with assaulting a man with a knife early Monday morning.

Police say that Richard Girard cut a 70-year-old man in the neck during an altercation about 2 a.m. The victim was treated for his injury at St. James Healthcare.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Zarelda Street about 2:20 a.m. on a disturbance call, where the police found the victim with a wound to his neck. After questioning the victim, police were able to locate Girard in the area of Park and Main streets. Investigators allege that Girard had blood on his clothing and arrested him.

Police said the alleged assault remains under investigation and didn’t release further details about the incident.

Girard remains jailed Tuesday on $150,000 bond.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News