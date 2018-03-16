BUTTE – Some Butte Central middle schoolers are donating blankets to the mayo clinic and a Butte pregnancy organization.

Members of Butte Centrals Builders Club purchased 29 blankets and will give half to the Mayo Clinic and the New Hope Clinic in Butte which helps needy pregnant mothers.

Organizers were grateful to those who supported them by raising the money for the project.

“The Kiwanis Club stepping up to help our Builders, members of the Kiwanis Club helping out, JoAnn’s Fabric helping out and random people, I had no idea who they were, just heard what the project was and added a blanket to the pile it was so great,” said Keith Seyffarth, the faculty advisor.

The group raised more than $260 for the project.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News