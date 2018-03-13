BUTTE – A Butte woman is in jail after she was arrested for attacking a police officer with a knife earlier this week inside a home on Excelsior Street in Butte.

49-year-old Mollie Summers faces a felony charge of assault on a peace officer after police said she lunged at an officer with a knife early Sunday morning.

Summers had to be shocked with a taser before being taken into custody.

Police reported she was suicidal and taking pills at the time of the incident police.

Summers was also involved in the armed standoff with police at St. James Healthcare on February 1 that ended without incident.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News