HELENA – Canyon Ferry Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday March 20th through Friday March 23rd at the dam.

The dam will be open before and after those times to accommodate commuters for work and school buses.

The Bureau of Reclamation in conjunction with Helena Valley Irrigation District is performing maintenance on a valve that feeds the irrigation system that goes to the Helena Valley.

Reclamation Facility Manager Dan Stremcha, P.E. says that the valve itself is quite heavy and will require the use of a crane.

Stremcha says that preventative maintenance like this makes sure everything stays running and working efficiently.

“In this case it’s been a while since it’s been pulled, so you want to make sure that you’re checking those things and staying on top of them,” says Stremcha.

People can still access the east shore of Canyon Ferry by traveling towards York and then taking Jimtown Rd or taking Montana Highway 284 from Townsend.

For more information, contact the Canyon Ferry Field Office at 406-475-3310, or visit http://www.usbr.gov/gp/mtao.