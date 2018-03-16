HELENA – Hundreds gathered in Helena to support and raise money for court appointed special advocates for children, known as CASA.

CASA hosted the seventh annual Light of Hope event at the Raddison Colonial Hotel on Friday evening. The fundraiser featured a silent and live auction to raise money for the program.

CASA provides volunteer guardians to work on behalf of abused and neglected children and find them permanent and safe homes. Children who have an advocate are less likely to spend time in long-term foster care and less likely to reenter care.

Co-executive director Kendra Proue said the program provides stability for the children.

Story continues below



“The system right now is pretty bogged down and there’s just not enough support,” Proue said. “So CASA makes sure that every kiddo has a person that’s there for them from the beginning to the end of there case, whereas with other people in their lives they may have a lot of turnover or see a lot of different faces.”

Proue said about 230 people were scheduled to attend the event. CASA is also celebrating a big milestone this year: 2018 marks 20 years that the program has been helping children in Helena.