CARBON COUNTY – A Fromberg school bus carrying eight children ages 7 to 11 was rear-ended by a semi truck at 2:50 p.m. Friday, but no one was injured.

The bus was making a right turn onto Goldie Road when it was hit by the blue semi on the back left end, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Riesinger said.

The semi driver was traveling about 45 miles per hour before trying to stop the crash. He appeared to be distracted, Riesinger said. The semi was not hauling a trailer.

The driver, who is from Wyoming, was cited for careless driving, according to Riesinger.



Parents picked up their children within 15 minutes, according to Riesinger.

Also responding were Fromberg and Bridger fire departments and Carbon County sheriff’s deputies.