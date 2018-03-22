<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILLINGS – Many people recycle to help protect the environment, but a January decision by the Chinese government is causing recycling companies to send many types of plastics and paper to the landfill.

“It’s kind of sent shock waves through our industry. It’s backed up the local domestic mills,” said Scott Berens, owner of Earth First Aid in Billings. “All this material that’s been going to China is now stopped at the coast essentially and now floods back to all these domestic markets and has nowhere to go.”

Berens is referring to products that show a 3 through 7 on the recycling label, items like tubs, buckets, trays, clam shells and yogurt containers.

“Plastics, your three through sevens, that was a big item that was being primarily shipped to China to be used as fuel,” said Berens. “(China) has decided to stop doing that. The other thing would be paper. They used to take mixed paper. (China) is no longer accepting that either. Those items are currently being landfilled.”

China is the world’s top importer of recyclable materials.

Recyclables are one of America’s top exports, accounting for thousands of pounds of shipments each day, according to recycling analysts.

But now, China is cracking down on contamination with it’s National Sword policy, which bans 24 types of solid waste, in an effort to reduce pollution.

The policy tightens regulations on contamination, squeezing the market to near unobtainable contamination levels for U.S. recyclers.

“We do see a lot of contamination. We go through those bins every day by hand and pull out the garbage and separate all the good stuff,” said Berens.

Berens said people have good intentions but a lack of understanding leads to extra man hours spent sorting the bad from the good and can ruin some materials.

“People don’t understand that when it’s contaminated, it takes someone to clean it up and a lot of these organizations don’t have the manpower or the time, so they have to throw that material away,” said DEQ Materials Manager Dusti Johnson.

Johnson said contamination is killing recycling. She believes the answer to the problem may be to develop domestic markets that take what China no longer wants.

While Berens’ company hasn’t accepted many of the impacted recyclables in the past, he knows that China’s decision will have a trickle down effect on everyone in the industry.

“All the mills are backed up, which drives the price down, drives demand down, makes it tough on all us smaller guys,” said Berens.

Braves said his brokers sent out a memo, calling this the darkest time for recycling in decades.

U.S. recyclers are looking for alternative foreign markets, but Braves and Johnson know contamination will impact those agreements down the road if something doesn’t change.

Consumers should check with their recycling program to find out what they do and don’t take, thoroughly clean recyclables and make sure they are placed in the right bin, recycling experts say.

Johnson offered a rule of thumb to avoid the hassle of non-recyclables clogging up bins: When in doubt, throw it out.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News