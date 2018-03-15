<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANHATTAN – Bozeman police say the large law enforcement presence in Manhattan Wednesday night was part of a combined effort to find and arrest a Manhattan man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police say they were looking for Brian Luijtjes on a felony charge of tampering with witnesses and informants and a misdemeanor charge of stalking. According to court documents, an arrest warrant for Luijtjes was issued on March 9.

Luijtjes was not at home on Wooden Shoe Lane when officers arrived, but a short time later turned himself in to officers in Manhattan.

After that, a woman, Alyssa Willard was also arrested. She was charged with obstructing Justice for hindering officers who were trying to arrest Luijtjes.

No one was injured when the two were taken into custody. In addition to Bozeman police, Manhattan police, Gallatin Sheriff’s Deputies, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all helped in the arrests.

Luijtjes is being held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center. Willard appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday.

Court documents state that Willard assisted in bonding Luijtjes from the Detention Center on or around Feb. 2. The reporting detective said he attempted to contact Willard at her residence and was told by her roommate that she and Luijtjes were in an intimate relationship. The roommate also claimed Willard was at Luijtjes’s residence as recently as two days prior.

When the detective reached Willard by phone, she allegedly denied being in an intimate relationship with Luijtjes or knowing his whereabouts. She was later observed at Luijtjes’s trailer in a Manhattan RV park, according to court documents, where she was taken into custody.

Willard’s bail was set at $1,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Story by Morgan Davies, David Dyas, and Ken Spencer