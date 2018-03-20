(HELENA) Montana’s campaign regulators have disqualified seven legislative candidates from the ballot for failing to file required paperwork.

Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan announced Monday that those candidates had not filed an official statement of candidacy or business disclosure statement. By state law, candidates who miss the deadline for submitting those forms cannot be certified for the ballot.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the four Republicans, one Democrat and two Libertarians will now be removed from the ballot.

After the disqualifications, three incumbent Democratic state legislators will be unopposed for reelection: Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena, Rep. Jim Keane of Butte and Rep. Gordon Pierson of Deer Lodge. Democratic candidate Derek Harvey of Butte will also be unopposed in the race for the open seat in House District 74.

Candidates to be Removed from Ballot:

Riley Wisler, Billings, Democrat, House District 53

Richard D. Fife II, Butte, Republican, House District 73

Michael Bruner, Butte, Republican, House District 74

Suzzann Nordwick, Butte, Republican, House District 78

Ron Vandevender, Cascade, Libertarian, House District 80

Berthold G. Stumberg, East Helena, Republican, House District 84

Carol Kent, Missoula, Libertarian, Senate District 49