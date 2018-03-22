HELENA – The future U.S. Navy submarine that will bear Montana’s name now has its first commanding officer.

On Thursday, the Navy announced the initial command team for the USS Montana, led by Cmdr. Michael Delaney. The executive officer will be Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Kahn, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Dassau will be chief of the boat.

“It’s an exciting time for the USS Montana,” said Bill Whitsitt, the chair of the USS Montana Committee.

Story continues below



Whitsitt shared updates about the boat and its construction Thursday morning at the weekly Hometown Helena forum.

The USS Montana is currently under construction in Newport News, Virginia. It’s currently about 40 percent complete, and could be commissioned as part of the Navy in 2020.

The nuclear-powered, Virginia-class attack submarine will be more than 300 feet long and about 50 feet wide and will hold about 130 crew members. The Navy describes the Virginia class as “next-generation,” with upgrades in control, maneuverability and versatility.

Whitsitt said the USS Montana’s construction could cost a total of $2.7 billion.

The USS Montana Committee includes volunteer members from around the state. It was formed to inform people in Montana about the submarine and to organize events around its commissioning. Whitsitt said the Navy does not pay for most of the ceremonies surrounding commissionings, and that volunteer groups like his have to take up that responsibility.

The committee also works to build connections between the USS Montana and the state it was named for.

“It’s important that those young people, when they’re in that submarine for months at a time, know that there’s a group of Montanans – all Montanans – who are supporting them, who are appreciative that they’re there to defend our country, and that will welcome them back to Montana when their tour is over,” Whitsitt said.

Whitsitt said the committee hopes Cmdr. Delaney will be able to visit Montana this fall, and that other crew members will come to the state next year. He also showcased a Montana flag that flew over the State Capitol and will be flown on the USS Montana. Another larger state flag will fly over the construction site while the submarine is being built.

The USS Montana also has an emblem that includes elements tied to the state, such as a grizzly bear, scenes from Glacier National Park and Native American symbols.

In a statement, Cmdr. Delaney said he valued the submarine’s links to Montana.

“All of us who will serve aboard Montana have a deep appreciation for the values, courage, heritage and history of our boat’s namesake state,” he said. “These Montana attributes contribute to the strength and purpose of our crew as we defend our nation.”

The USS Montana will be the first Navy vessel to bear the state’s name in almost 100 years. The first USS Montana was an armored cruiser that served from 1908 to 1921, including during World War I. Construction was canceled on two battleships that would have been named USS Montana, making it the only state without a battleship named after it.

“It was Montana’s time,” said Whitsitt.

Whitsitt encouraged anyone interested in following the boat’s progress to join the USS Montana Committee. The committee will inform members about construction, events with the crew in Montana and ways to take part in the eventual christening and commissioning.

“We’re just very pleased that Montanans are so supportive, and we’re there to make that support transferable into action,” said Whitsitt.

You can find out more about the USS Montana Committee and how to become a member by going to their website.