MISSOULA – A group of healthcare professionals and members of the community are working towards helping people dealing with grief.

Saint Patrick Hospital hosted the 14th annual Grief Institute last week, providing an opportunity for people to learn about topics related to coping with and working through traumatic experiences involving death.

The speakers at the event Friday were Pamela Gabbay, Ed.D., FT, and Andy McNiel, MA, co-founders and executive partners with The Satori Group, a company that aims to educate and provide consulting to the fields that deal with end-of-life care and the bereavement community.

“We’re attempting to reshape the way our society looks at death and dying. And instead of a ignoring it and not bringing it up and not talking about it for example with children the fear of talking to children about death or and talking to them about a death when it happens or including them in a funeral service. We’re part of a movement that’s attempting to bring that back out into the light so that we as communities can support each other,” McNeil said.

McNeil added the group is encouraging people to discuss the topics of death an grief in order to allow communities to come together and support each other.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News