HELENA – Monday was the last day for candidates to file for county offices around Montana.

In Lewis and Clark County, no last-minute candidates filed before the county elections office closed at 5 p.m. That will leave two contested county races.

Sheriff Leo Dutton, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson, a Republican. Both men are running for the newly combined office of sheriff-coroner, after county commissioners voted last year to consolidate the two positions. The change will take effect in January 2019.

County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney, a Republican, is also facing a contested election. Reg Hageman, a physical education teacher at Capital High School, filed late Friday to run as a Democrat.

Four other county officers will be running unopposed for reelection: county commissioner Andy Hunthausen, county attorney Leo Gallagher, treasurer, clerk and recorder Paulette DeHart and justice of the peace Mike Swingley.

All Lewis and Clark County officers, except justice of the peace, are chosen through partisan elections. None of the candidates will face any opposition in their respective party primaries. Barring any write-in candidates filing for the election, all of them will appear on the primary ballot in June, then move on to the general election in November.

CANDIDATES FOR COUNTY OFFICES

Lewis and Clark County:

County Commissioner, District 1:

Andy Hunthausen, Democrat (incumbent)

County Sheriff/Coroner:

Leo Dutton, Democrat (incumbent)

Jay Nelson, Republican

County Attorney/Public Administrator:

Leo Gallagher, Democrat (incumbent)

County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder:

Paulette DeHart, Democrat (incumbent)

County Superintendent of Schools:

Katrina Chaney, Republican (incumbent)

Reg Hageman, Democrat

Justice of the Peace:

Mike Swingley (incumbent)