GREAT FALLS – Juan Anastasio Rodriguez has been charged in Great Falls with 95 counts of violation of an order of protection after he allegedly called a woman more than 1,000 times in violation of the order.

Rodriguez was found guilty in December 2017 on a charge of sexual intercourse without consent; that charge stemmed from an incident that happened in 2002 and involved a 15-year old girl.

The new charges are the result of phone calls that court document say began on December 6, 2017, just before his trial was scheduled to begin.

The order of protection for the woman identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents went into effect in October 2016.

In the course of preparing for the December 2017 rape trial, attorneys for Rodriguez listed Doe as a defense witness.

On December 7th, a GFPD officer contacted Doe in order to ascertain the subject matter of her expected trial testimony. Doe said that she was not going to testify, despite the request of Rodriguez’s attorneys.

That prompted a review of Rodriguez’s phone calls from the Cascade County Detention Center, which revealed that he had begun calling Doe on December 6, 2017.

On December 7th, according to court documents, Doe reminded Rodriguez that there was still an active restraining order in effect, so she could not come to his trial.

Over the next several weeks, Rodriguez called hundreds of times, occasionally threatening her and using profanity, according to court documents.

The charging documents state: “In total, the Defendant attempted to contact Jane Doe a total of 1024 times from the Cascade County Detention Center between December 6, 2017, and January 11, 2018, constituting approximately 1 misdemeanor and 1023 felony violations of an order of protection.”‘

