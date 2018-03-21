

HELENA- Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the couple found murdered in a Helena Valley home on Monday night.

Backeberg says bodies of David Muncie Taylor, 61, and Charla Rae Taylor, 64, have been sent to the state crime lab in Missoula.

The cause of death is pending the autopsy, the coroner lists the manner of death as homicide.

Sheriff’s Office investigators say the couple’s bodies were found by a concerned family friend.

Story continues below



Kaleb David Taylor has been arrested and charged with two counts of Deliberate Homicide for their deaths. Sheriff Leo Dutton identified Kaleb Taylor as the adopted son of the two victims.

Kaleb Taylor is scheduled to make an appearance in Lewis and Clark Co. Justice Court Wednesday afternoon.