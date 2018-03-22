HELENA: Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg says preliminary findings from an autopsy of two murder victims showed they died from multiple blunt and sharp force trauma injuries.

The bodies of David and Charla Taylor were found in their home on the 1300 block of Cayuse Rd. by a family friend late Monday night.

Prosecutors have charged the couple’s adopted son, Kaleb Taylor, with two counts of Deliberate Homicide for the deaths.

Court documents allege Kaleb Taylor murdered his parents, showered in the home to clean up and then disposed of evidence in various location around Lewis and Clark Co.

According to authorities when Kaleb was questioned he admitted to the murders. Investigators say they have been able to recover some of the evidence including the murder weapon.

Taylor is being held on $500,000 bond.

The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a second person of interest in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to talk to Andrew Nam Duncan. Duncan is not considered dangerous, but authorities ask that he not be detained if seen; instead, anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-8293