UPDATE: Sheriff Dutton has released the name of the second person of interest.

He said in a press release: “We would like to talk with Andrew Duncan in regard to the recent double homicide. If you see this individual, please call 406-447-8293 with his description and where he is. He is not considered dangerous, but do not detain him. Please call us if you see him so we can talk with him.”

According to a Department of Corrections website, Andrew Duncan is listed as a probation absconder, and has a 2017 conviction of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Story continues below



Previous: Helena man allegedly stole items; says he owed money

HELENA: Court records released prior to a Justice Court hearing Wednesday in Lewis and Clark Co. say Kaleb David Taylor admitted to detectives that he killed his adoptive parents.

Investigators say that David Muncie Taylor, 61, and Charla Rae Taylor, 64, were found dead in their home at 1365 Cayuse Rd. by a family friend just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday night.

According to court documents the friend became concerned after repeated calls and messages were not returned. The friend, when checking on the home, found the door unlocked. She found the body of David Taylor in the living room, Charla Taylor’s body was in the master bedroom.

Prosecutors say first responders observed the couple had “numerous injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.”

Investigators also found a jewelry box and jewelry scattered on the floor.

Kaleb Taylor, the couple’s adopted son, who was listed as a resident of the home with the Probation Office was not at the home when police arrived but did arrive at the residence Tuesday afternoon while investigators were processing the scene.

Court records say he agreed to questioning and initially denied killing his parents, but later admitted he committed the murder and showered at the home before taking the evidence, including blood-stained clothing, the murder weapon, and stolen items, including jewelry and a computer.

Taylor reportedly burned the clothing and disposed of the murder weapon in different places around Lewis and Clark Co. Law enforcement officers were able to recover some of the evidence including the suspected murder weapon.

Prosecutors have charged Kaleb Taylor with two counts of Deliberate Homicide and one count of Tampering with Evidence, all felonies. His bond has been set at $500,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on April 11.

At the time his parents were murdered Taylor was being supervised by the Department of Corrections Helena Probation and Parole Office for a 2015 conviction for burglarizing his parent’s home.

